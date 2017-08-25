“Apple CEO Tim Cook barnstormed across Middle America on Thursday, holding events in Ohio and Iowa, two crucial swing states in presidential elections. Cook’s latest moves are raising questions about potential presidential aspirations,” NTK Network writes.

“While top Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Vice President Joe Biden are considered the frontrunners to challenge President Trump in 2020, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg tossing his hat in the 2020 ring,” NTK Network writes. “Unlike Zuckerberg whose actions surrounding his possible run have largely been behind the scenes, it appears that Cook is taking a more Trumpian approach by holding rallies that appear optically more in line with a presidential type event. Cook visited Cincinnati Test Systems in Harrison, OH on Thursday morning, ‘where he thanked employees and hinted at a prosperous future.'”

“After Cook’s appearance in Harrison, he was off to Des Moines, IA for an event outside the Iowa Statehouse to announce the creation of a data center. Governor Kim Reynolds joined Cook for the announcement,” NTK Network writes. “Cook has not been shy about wading into political issues. He spoke out against Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords and, more recently, criticized Trump’s handling of the Charlottesville protests.”

Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those lost aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain, and all the brave men and women who serve. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 22, 2017

Thanks to the team at CTS in Cincinnati, manufacturers of best-in-class testing equipment for Apple. Enjoyed my visit this morning! pic.twitter.com/lFLW5caYxw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017

Looking forward to working with @KimReynoldsIA & @CityofWaukee for Apple's newest data center to serve N American customers. pic.twitter.com/anKRn8VGOE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017

.@WaukeeAPEX thanks for showing me around! Loved seeing the collaboration among students and depth of learning at your school. pic.twitter.com/5tXirdzEaO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017

Great day in the Hawkeye State! A shout out to the dedicated team at Apple Jordan Creek. pic.twitter.com/94b1nHztCA — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017



