“Apple will launch a brand new app store with iOS 11 in September,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“The new store will have small articles about new apps, interviews with developers, lists of apps that might be popular during a certain season (like back to school) and more,” Haselton reports. “There’s always a “Today” story, and you can scroll down through the last week of ‘cards,’ or stories about apps.”

“Apple has a whole staff of writers and editors creating this content for the new app store, in hope that people will find new apps or discover developers they like,” Haselton reports. “Apple told CNBC this is the biggest update to the app store since it launched with just around 500 apps. Today there are millions of apps to choose from, so it decided to work with editors, writers and curators to help highlight high-quality ones that might have been buried.”



