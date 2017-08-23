“I cannot remember a time in which my browsers did not have a few plug-ins installed,” Jay Vrijenhoek writes for Intego. “My Safari has three and my Firefox has seven; they’re the first thing I install on a new system, and I really dislike browsing the Web without them. Plug-ins (also called extensions or add-ons) are not always useful enhancements though, and may even be installed without your knowledge — some of which may even be malicious and can compromise your Mac.”

“So what are some things you should look out for when using plugins? And how can you tell if they’re legit or malicious plugins?” Vrijenhoek writes. “It’s not always easy to tell, but there are tried and true methods to help you navigate the Web more safely.”

“Flash Player, Java, Silverlight and Acrobat are most often exploited and should be avoided if you can,” Vrijenhoek writes. “That said, each plug-in that you install increases the potential attack surface, so don’t install a plug-in unless you really need it.”

