“EMarketer predicts 14.5 million people from the ages of 12 to 17 will use Facebook in 2017, a drop of 3.4 percent from the prior year,” Sarah Frier reports for Bloomberg. “Teens are migrating instead to Snap Inc.’s Snapchat and Instagram, the photo-sharing app that Facebook owns, the research company said Monday in a statement.”

“Facebook has continued to grow around the world, with more than 2 billion users this year, but younger people are finding it less compelling, said Oscar Orozco, a forecasting analyst at EMarketer,” Frier reports. “The company needs to attract younger users so they build a Facebook habit that will carry into their adult years, when they become prime customers for Facebook advertising. ”

Read more in the full article here.

“EMarketer forecasting analyst Oscar Orozco says teens and tweens, seem less engaged on Facebook, logging in less frequently and spending less time there,” Jessica Guynn reports for USA Today. “What’s more: There are now ‘Facebook nevers,’ children becoming tweens who are skipping Facebook altogether.”

“According to eMarketer, this marks the first time eMarketer has ever predicted a decline in Facebook usage for any age group,” Guynn reports. “For years there have been warnings that Facebook was losing its cool with young people.”

Read more in the full article here.