“In June, Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Bloomberg: ‘We don’t feel an impatience to be first. It’s just not how we’re wired. Our thing is to be the best and to give the user something that really makes a difference in their lives,’ Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg. “He was talking about the unveiling of the HomePod, Apple’s late entrance to the smart speaker market pioneered by Amazon. But Cook could just as well have been talking about the next iPhone.”

“The new iPhone won’t be a case-study of innovation, more a matter of perfecting features that are already out there in rival devices,” Gurman writes. “Time and again, Apple has followed this ‘best, not first’ philosophy, seizing on technologies and features bungled by rivals and implementing them well enough to spur widespread adoption. Proof of concept? More than 1.2 billion iPhones sold in the last decade.”

“The next iPhone will seamlessly mesh screen and charging technologies invented by others with such Apple innovations as a 3-D face scanner that unlocks the phone in a few hundred milliseconds,” Gurman writes. “the new iPhone’s crown jewel will be a 3-D facial scanning sensor that will unlock device and authenticate purchases—an industry first. If history is any guide, the new iPhone will be a huge hit.”

