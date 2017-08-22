“The new iPhone won’t be a case-study of innovation, more a matter of perfecting features that are already out there in rival devices,” Gurman writes. “Time and again, Apple has followed this ‘best, not first’ philosophy, seizing on technologies and features bungled by rivals and implementing them well enough to spur widespread adoption. Proof of concept? More than 1.2 billion iPhones sold in the last decade.”
“The next iPhone will seamlessly mesh screen and charging technologies invented by others with such Apple innovations as a 3-D face scanner that unlocks the phone in a few hundred milliseconds,” Gurman writes. “the new iPhone’s crown jewel will be a 3-D facial scanning sensor that will unlock device and authenticate purchases—an industry first. If history is any guide, the new iPhone will be a huge hit.”
MacDailyNews Take: What good is being first with a contactless payment system, an iris reader, or a display technology if nobody uses them, it doesn’t work well/isn’t secure, or can’t be produced in sufficient volume?
As with Multi-Touch Cut/Copy/Paste, for example, Apple studies the issue, perfects the process, and only ships it when “it just works,” much to users’ delight!