“It’s time to move on and end your relationship with your current Mac. You had good times together; you’ll always have memories of the best moments you shared,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “But there’s a better Mac now, it may be faster, have a better display, or be lighter and more portable. While break-ups are always tough, it’s good to make this one as smooth as possible.”

“Your Mac contains a lot of personal information, and is connected to a number of Apple accounts,” McElhearn writes. “When you plan to dispose of your Mac — whether you sell it, give it away, or send it for recycling — there are a number of things you should do to make sure your data and your accounts remain secure.”

McElhearn writes, “There are also a few steps you need to take to remove that Mac from Apple’s accounts.”

