“Considering a new iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad Mini?” Caldwell writes. “Congratulations! Apple’s tablets are pretty great multitouch machines for work or play, and the Pro models are particularly fantastic tools for graphic artists and students.”
“I’ve been covering the iPad since its release in 2010 and have owned Apple tablets of all shapes, sizes, and cellular connectivity,” Caldwell writes. “With that knowledge (and a bit of help from fellow iMoreians), I’ve put together the latest version of our iPad buyers guide — a comprehensive manual to help both prior iPad owners and those considering their first iPad purchase.”
Full buyers guide – recommended for anyone considering an iPad purchase – here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is an excellent guide, complete with how to sell your old iPad. If your iPad has grown long in the tooth, with iOS 11 due shortly, there’s never been a better time to consider upgrading to a new one!