“I have delivered exclusive iPhone 8 images, detailed Apple’s biggest changes (with one big question mark) and even shown how it looks in-hand,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “Credit for much of this goes to my contacts at case maker Nodus and it has now come up trumps once again.”

“Following further information from the company’s supply chain, Nodus has now corroborated the final design of the iPhone 8 and it aligns with the late stage prototype I obtained through my own contacts – and indicates one potentially serious problem,” Kelly writes. “Like myself, Nodus reiterates what is likely to be Apple’s biggest gamble: it too believes Touch ID will be killed off in the iPhone 8 despite the curiously enlarged power button.”

“If Touch ID is disappearing, however, it will put tremendous pressure on Apple’s new ‘Face ID’ facial recognition software,” Kelly writes. “Apple will also need to sell it to customers that the removal of Touch ID is a good thing and that Face ID can be just as convenient or it will become a potentially serious problem.”

