“How does the 2017 iMac 5K’s internal PCIe based flash storage speed compare to the previous iMac 5K and to the 2016 Retina MacBook Pro?” Rob Art Morgan asks for Bare Feats.

“With x4 Link Width and 8GT/s Link Speed, the 2017 iMac 5K’s PCIe based flash storage can now match the speed of the 2016 and 2017 Retina MacBook Pro’s flash storage,” Morgan writes. “What about the Fusion drive? We benchmarked the 2GB version. If transfer size is less that the free space of the ‘fused’ flash module, it can match the READ speed of the pure flash storage but the write speed was only one-third as fast.”

“Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds matched the MacBook Pros as well,” Morgan writes. “Note that connecting two Thunderbolt 3 fast storage devices to separate Thunderbolt 3 ports and striping them does not double the transfer speed. That’s because they share the same bus.”

