“With Apple ready to launch its third-generation Apple Watch, Apple’s overall smartwatch shipments are expected to rise to 4.5 million units in the fourth quarter and hit 15 million for the whole year 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes. “The sources expect the volume to rise to 20 million units in 2018.”

“Despite Apple Watch’s strong performances, other vendors are seeing weakening demand for their wearable devices,” Chen and Tsai report. “Although the first-generation Apple Watch only achieved shipments of less than five million units in 2015, the second-generation model has achieved rather strong sales since its release in September 2016.”

MacDailyNews Note: The original Apple Watch supply was severely constrained, outstripped by demand for most, if not all, of 2015.

New limited edition Apple Watch Nikelab champions neutral-toned style

The new limited edition Apple Watch Nikelab champions neutral-toned style


 
Chen and Tsai report, “With the third-generation device expected to feature updated apps and communication functionality, related shipments are expected to greatly boost Apple’s overall smartwatch volumes.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: DigiTimes‘ sources are significantly underestimating next-gen Apple Watch shipments.

SEE ALSO:
Apple and Aetna hold secret meetings to bring Apple Watch to the insurer’s 23 million members – August 14, 2017
7 reasons an LTE Apple Watch changes the game – August 16, 2017
CNBC: Next-gen LTE Apple Watch to launch in September – August 15, 2017
Apple and Aetna hold secret meetings to bring Apple Watch to the insurer’s 23 million members – August 14, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Next-gen LTE Apple Watch to retain current form factor – August 14, 2017
How Apple could put an LTE radio into Apple Watch without killing battery life – August 7, 2017
An LTE-equipped Apple Watch could be a good sign for Intel – August 7, 2017
Apple Watch LTE will be a game changer – August 7, 2017
Apple plans to release a cellular-capable Apple Watch later this year – August 4, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 reportedly set to arrive this fall – July 26, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 could sport MicroLED display, cellular connectivity, Apple Smartbands – July 21, 2017
In major win for Apple, Aetna becomes first insurance company to subsidize Apple Watch – September 27, 2016