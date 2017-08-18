“With Apple ready to launch its third-generation Apple Watch, Apple’s overall smartwatch shipments are expected to rise to 4.5 million units in the fourth quarter and hit 15 million for the whole year 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes. “The sources expect the volume to rise to 20 million units in 2018.”

“Despite Apple Watch’s strong performances, other vendors are seeing weakening demand for their wearable devices,” Chen and Tsai report. “Although the first-generation Apple Watch only achieved shipments of less than five million units in 2015, the second-generation model has achieved rather strong sales since its release in September 2016.”

MacDailyNews Note: The original Apple Watch supply was severely constrained, outstripped by demand for most, if not all, of 2015.

Chen and Tsai report, “With the third-generation device expected to feature updated apps and communication functionality, related shipments are expected to greatly boost Apple’s overall smartwatch volumes.”

