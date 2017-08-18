“Despite Apple Watch’s strong performances, other vendors are seeing weakening demand for their wearable devices,” Chen and Tsai report. “Although the first-generation Apple Watch only achieved shipments of less than five million units in 2015, the second-generation model has achieved rather strong sales since its release in September 2016.”
MacDailyNews Note: The original Apple Watch supply was severely constrained, outstripped by demand for most, if not all, of 2015.
Chen and Tsai report, “With the third-generation device expected to feature updated apps and communication functionality, related shipments are expected to greatly boost Apple’s overall smartwatch volumes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: DigiTimes‘ sources are significantly underestimating next-gen Apple Watch shipments.
SEE ALSO:
