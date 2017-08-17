“Alphabet Inc’s Google has expanded its YouTube TV streaming service into 14 new U.S. markets to reach half of American households, with an additional 17 markets to launch in the next few weeks, the company said on Thursday,” Sheila Dang reports for Reuters.

“Television station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said in a statement on Thursday it had an agreement with YouTube TV to air its ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates in nine of the 14 new markets,” Dang reports. “Sinclair also has stations in 11 of the 17 markets YouTube TV will enter in the coming weeks.”

“YouTube said it now leads its live TV streaming competitors in carrying the most local broadcast stations in the markets where YouTube TV is available,” Dang reports. “YouTube TV is also adding Newsy, a short-form video news site, and the Tennis Channel to its lineup at no additional cost to subscribers.”

