“Television station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said in a statement on Thursday it had an agreement with YouTube TV to air its ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates in nine of the 14 new markets,” Dang reports. “Sinclair also has stations in 11 of the 17 markets YouTube TV will enter in the coming weeks.”
“YouTube said it now leads its live TV streaming competitors in carrying the most local broadcast stations in the markets where YouTube TV is available,” Dang reports. “YouTube TV is also adding Newsy, a short-form video news site, and the Tennis Channel to its lineup at no additional cost to subscribers.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, here’s the problem Google, and every other streaming service, is trying to tackle: Unless you live in a select major city, you’ll likely not get all (or any) live networks. Most (or all) will be on-demand only.
You’ll see a lot of this:
So, it’s not really so “live” at all, at least when it comes to the major networks. In other words: Start shopping for a good HD Antenna.
As with all other current “streaming TV” services, including our favorite to date (Sony’s PlayStation Vue), coverage is not even close to being uniform across the country.
