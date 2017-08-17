“The iPod has certainly earned its place in history (there are actually already some of these all-white musical boxes sitting in museums), but how much longer will the company that launched them keep them in stores?” Hugh McIntyre writes for Forbes. “The product’s prime has certainly passed, but they are still available, at least in some formats.”

McIntyre writes, “So, with the world quickly moving on, it’s only a matter of time before iPods eventually kick the bucket, and while it will be very sad to finally see Apple give up on one of its coolest offerings, there are plenty of reasons why it won’t actually be missed.”

MacDailyNews Take: That is patently, laughably incorrect. iPod nano has a display and both iPod nn and iPod shuffle allow users to select the songs they want to hear.

“The tech giant recently discontinued both the Shuffle and the Nano options, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as they were truly a relic of the past,” McIntyre writes. “Those two items didn’t allow users to select the songs they wanted to hear, and they didn’t even have screens (something nobody can go without these days).”

McIntyre writes, “While Apple stopped updating both the Nano and the Shuffle, newer versions of the iPod Touch are still introduced from time to time, but perhaps not for much longer.”

