According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple’s iPhone 7 remains the world’s most popular smartphone model.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “Global smartphone shipments reached a robust 360.4 million units in Q2 2017. The top-five most popular models together accounted for 1 in 6 of all smartphones shipped worldwide during the quarter.”

Juha Winter, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate Apple iPhone 7 shipped 16.9 million units and captured 5 percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. The iPhone 7 remains the world’s most popular smartphone model overall, due to a compelling blend of user-friendly design, extensive supporting apps, and widespread retail presence for the device. Apple iPhone 7 Plus, with its bigger screen and higher pricing, shipped 15.1 million units for second place and 4 percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. Apple today accounts for two of the world’s top five smartphone models.”

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate Xiaomi Redmi 4A shipped 5.5 million units for fifth place and 2 percent marketshare worldwide in Q2 2017. Xiaomi is becoming wildly popular across Asia. Xiaomi is now the fourth largest smartphone vendor in China and the second biggest across India. Xiaomi is selling a large volume of smartphones through online channels, with key distribution partners such as Flipkart and JD.”

Source: Strategy Analytics