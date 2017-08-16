“Three Apple suppliers said Wednesday the power outage in Taiwan the day before did affect some of their production facilities in the country, although they saw little impact on overall operation and shipments,” Nikkei reports. “The three suppliers were major chip assemblers and testers: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, PowerTech Technology and ChipMOS Technologies.”

“Parts of Taiwan were hit by the power failure Tuesday afternoon,” Nikkei reports. “State-owned utility company CPC said Wednesday that its preliminary investigation found that contract operator Lumax International may have mistakenly replaced parts in a power station’s control system, causing fuel supply to automatically shut down… About 6.68 million Taiwanese households were left without power at different times while government-run Taiwan Power was fixing the problem. The sheer number of homes affected made it the island’s most serious blackout since a major earthquake in 1999.”

“Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung apologized and tendered his resignation on Tuesday following the blackout. On Wednesday, President Tsai Ing-wen also apologized for the worst power outage in more than 17 years,” Nikkei reports. “She also used the opportunity to reiterate that her existing energy policy, including efforts to move away from nuclear power and boost the supply and use of green energy, is the way forward.”

