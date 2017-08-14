“Ikea’s current smart home lineup is limited to a handful of lighting products. Nothing so special about that. But the way Ikea has so far approached its Trådfri LEDs illustrates exactly how the furniture behemoth can light a path toward a generation of products that finally fulfill the smart home’s potential. They’re cheap,” Barrett writes. “They’re easy. And most importantly, they’ll soon speak HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant with equal fluency.”
“If the smart home in general has a chance of mass appeal, it needs as much interoperability as possible,” Barrett writes. “And that’s exactly what Ikea’s selling.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: HomeKit serves as a software framework. Amexa and Google Assistant are personal assistants (Siri knockoffs without privacy protections).
If it’s not HomeKit compatible, do not buy it. It’s very likely insecure and you don’t want that integrated into your home’s locks, HVAC systems, garage doors, lighting, appliances, etc.
For home automation, smart people go the secure HomeKit route.
