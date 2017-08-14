“For most of us, the iPhone 8 will arrive in a pristine box, as if it’s materialized out of nowhere to land in our local Apple store,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“Things are a bit different if you’re working on the iPhone production line, however,” Dormehl reports. “A pair of new videos which has shown up on Chinese social media gives a glimpse of what that looks like, as Foxconn workers work on the iPhone 8 rear shells.”

Dormehl reports, “While there’s very little that can be learned from these videos about the next-gen iPhones, interestingly they do seem to contradict a pervious report showing allegedly leaked photos of iPhone 8 handsets in Foxconn packaging — complete with rear-mounted Touch ID sensor.”

