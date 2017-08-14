“It was reported last week that the iPhone 8 will come in a new copper gold color shade, alongside white and black,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, a post on Chinese social sharing site Weibo claims Apple’s name for the color will be ‘Blush Gold.'”

“Furthermore, the report claims that Apple will only offer the Blush Gold iPhone 8 in the 64GB and 128GB capacities,” Miller reports. “The rumor was shared on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin, who cites a post on Weibo from a ‘Foxconn insider.'”

Recently, KGI Securities analyst “Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 8 will come in three color choices including copper gold, white, and black,” Miller reports.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

Read more in the full article here.