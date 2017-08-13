“The White House has defended President Donald Trump’s reaction to deadly violence over a white supremacist rally in Virginia, amid criticism he did not explicitly condemn far-right groups,” BBC News reports. “But a spokesman said his condemnation included white supremacists.”

“A woman was killed on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd protesting against the rally in Charlottesville,” BBC News reports. “Separately, a rally organiser was chased away by protesters as he tried to give a press conference on Sunday. Jason Kessler, who organised the controversial ‘Unite the Right’ march, was heckled and booed as he blamed the police for not preventing the violence, which he also condemned.”

“Nineteen people were injured in the car-ramming incident, and another 15 people were wounded in separate clashes related to the far-right march on Saturday afternoon,” BBC News reports. “Hours after the violence erupted, Mr Trump said he condemned ‘in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides.’ ‘The hate and the division must stop right now,’ he told reporters in New Jersey, where he is on a working holiday. ‘We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation.'”

We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

“But his comments did not explicitly condemn the white extremist groups involved in the rally, an omission that was strongly criticised by Republicans and Democrats alike,” BBC News reports. “The president’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, went further by commenting: ‘Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it meets the definition of terrorism.’ Mr Trump’s daughter too also appeared to offer stronger condemnation than her father.”

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

“In response, the White House issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that Mr Trump’s condemnation had included white supremacists. ‘The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,’ a spokesperson [said],” BBC News reports. “”

On Saturday evening, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted:

Heartbreaking scenes in #Charlottesville. Violence and racism have no place in America. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 12, 2017

