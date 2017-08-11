“The most talked about, at least by Apple executives, is augmented reality,” Curry reports. “A patent for mixed reality glasses, able to pull real-time data on points of interest, show the potential next step for Apple. CEO Tim Cook said AR could be as big as the smartphone in an interview with The Independent, and reports suggest it is turning into a passion project for the company.”
“In interviews, the firm’s executives have hinted that cars are but one part of automation, leading people to believe it is looking into drones, pods, or new types of transport,” Curry reports. “That said, the company recently received a license to test three self-driving cars in California.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re in the calm before the storm!
