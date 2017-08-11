“Apple increased its R&D investment to $2.94 billion in the third quarter of 2017, around 6.5 percent of the company’s total sales in the quarter,” David Curry reports for ReadWrite. “It is a large advancement on the past years, and shows Apple has a few things big planned in the coming years.”

“The most talked about, at least by Apple executives, is augmented reality,” Curry reports. “A patent for mixed reality glasses, able to pull real-time data on points of interest, show the potential next step for Apple. CEO Tim Cook said AR could be as big as the smartphone in an interview with The Independent, and reports suggest it is turning into a passion project for the company.”

“In interviews, the firm’s executives have hinted that cars are but one part of automation, leading people to believe it is looking into drones, pods, or new types of transport,” Curry reports. “That said, the company recently received a license to test three self-driving cars in California.”

Read more in the full article here.