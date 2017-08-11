“Right now Apple’s use of NFC is limited to its three-year old Apple Pay system which lets people make cash-free transactions by holding their phone up to an NFC reader. The new operating system tweaks will open up access to the phone’s existing NFC chip to more types of applications,” Darrow writes. “Apple’s addition of what it calls ‘Core NFC’ to iOS 11 means that iPhones going forward will be able to read more types of NFC tags than those used for payments so developers can build applications that take advantage of secure NFC connectivity.”
“Igor Faletski, CEO of Mobify, a Vancouver, B.C. company that specializes in mobile apps, is excited about the possibilities,” Darrow writes. “With Core NFC, developers will be able to create and embed electronic tags in objects and then make iOS applications to use the data in those tags. ‘This is likely to enable a lot of great local applications—transit passes and productivity apps for scanning merchandise in stores and warehouses,’ he said.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The IoT bonanza looms!
As we wrote last month, “We want to be able to scan a food product via NFC tag and have our calorie-counting app record it automatically. That should work much better than scanning barcodes with the camera.”
Apple’s Core NFC framework enables developers to read NFC tags in their apps on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Learn more about iOS 11’s Core NFC here.
