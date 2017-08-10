“The iPhone 8 can’t be contained anymore,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable.

“Earlier this week, images of a new ‘copper gold’ (or bronze) iPhone 8 dummy model surfaced,” Wong writes, “and now YouTuber Danny Winget has created a thorough hands-on video showing off the unit.”

“Winget acquired three high-quality dummy units of what is believed to be the iPhone 8,” Wong writes, “Apple is expected to unveil the next iPhone in three colors (silver, black, and copper gold) according to KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo…”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t ship mockups.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]