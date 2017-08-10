“The breakage rate for Microsoft Corp’s Surface devices is significantly worse than for other manufacturers’ laptops and tablets, Consumer Reports said, adding that it was removing its ‘recommended’ designation for Surface products,” Salvador Rodriguez reports for Reuters. “The non-profit publication surveyed 90,000 tablet and laptop owners and found that an estimated 25 percent of those with Microsoft Surface devices would be presented with ‘problems by the end of the second year of ownership,’ according to a study published on Thursday.”

“‘If you are very concerned about how long your products are going to last, it might be better for you to go with a brand that has a higher predicted reliability,’ Jerry Beilinson, electronics editor at the consumer goods testing publication, said in an interview,” Rodriguez reports. “According to the Consumer Reports survey responses, the Microsoft devices were found to freeze, unexpectedly shut down or have issues with their touchscreens, Beilinson said.”

“Altogether, the reliability issues made Microsoft a statistical outlier compared with other brands,” Rodriguez reports. “Apple Inc had the most reliable devices, Beilinson said.”

