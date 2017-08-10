Teresa Rivas reports for Barron’s, “Credit Suisse’s Kulbinder Garcha and his team took a closer look at the [Apple vs. Qualcomm] dispute, writing that even with this latest development [U.S. ITC investigation], they still think it’s unlikely that the quarrel will lead to prolonged litigation or court trials, as both companies have reason to to avoid these scenarios.”

“He writes that mutual self-interest should prevail: Qualcomm has settled with Nokia and Samsung Electronics in the past with agreements that worked for both parties,” Rivas reports. “Sure, Apple would probably have a big upfront payment, but it could easily digest this, given its huge cash war chest (providing Qualcomm with some upfront revenues), and it would also allow the companies to possibly collaborate in the future as well.”

Rivas reports, “In the end, Garcha sees this as a moderate increase in risk to Apple, but he doesn’t think that investors should be overly concerned, especially with the coming iPhone 8 super cycle.”

