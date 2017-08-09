“I feel quite strongly that people should stop trying to get women into coding and software engineering,” Claudia Hill writes for Stuff. “I am a woman who has been immersed in the tech sector for almost two decades. I have gone from a software engineer to running my own software development company. I am also a working mother of three kids. However, I have to agree with much of the sentiment in a memo from a Google executive which hit the headlines this week, and incited outrage in the US and around the world.”

“Titled Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber, it argued that women are under-represented in the tech industry not because they face discrimination in the workplace, but because of inherent psychological differences between the genders,” Hill writes. “In many ways, I agree.”

“As a woman in tech I am not taking this stance lightly, but I believe the enormous effort put into recruiting females into software engineering is a waste of time,” Hill writes. “In my opinion it feels very much like ‘box checking’ and on the whole, it’s a fundamentally flawed approach. It also assumes the following: that women want to be software engineers. Here is an inconvenient truth: a lot of them actually don’t! How about instead we focus on roles that women are better at – nurturing talent, managing people and communication – that includes senior management and leadership roles in the tech sector.”

“I hope that people do not misunderstand my comments or find them hurtful or dispiriting,” Hill writes. “I am a big believer that there is a great place for females in tech and I hope to see more females entering the industry, but we need to change our tune and encourage females to play to their strengths.”

Much more in the full article here.