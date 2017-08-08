“Apple may be just weeks away from unveiling its brand-new phone but if this leak is anything to go on we’ve already seen the iPhone 8,” Thomas Tamblyn reports for Huffpost UK.

“Thanks to renowned leaker of all things tech Evan Blass (@evleaks), this render from what appears to be a case manufacturer shows what is almost certainly the final design of the next iPhone,” Tamblyn reports. “The render confirms what many had suspected which is that the iPhone 8 will sport a major redesign over the iPhone 7.”



Tamblyn reports, “If you’re curious about what the iPhone 8 might look like without a case, renowned YouTuber Marques Brownlee has managed to get hold of what could be a fully dummy prototype of the iPhone 8.”



