“The day Apple ships iOS 11 is the day we will see hundreds of millions of iOS users rush to download ARKit apps to see what they can do,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “There is just no rational way to ignore the high level of interest consumers have in this new tech, now it is reaching mainstream audiences in this way.”

“In future, as usage inevitably expands (probably exponentially) we may see some carriers struggle (or claim to struggle) to meet these enhanced bandwidth demands,” Evans writes. “They do have a right to some concern. Juniper Research predicts that wireless AR will generate an additional 21,000 petabytes of traffic by 2021 — the equivalent of over 3 billion hours of 4K video streaming.”

“I imagine some networks will try to introduce guaranteed service quality deals for heavy AR users, particularly for enterprise users, but we should also see even more focus given to investment and development of technologies – such as 5G – that can scale to support billions of devices and the high traffic demands of a connected, augmented planet,” Evans writes. “I see Apple’s move to adopt HEVC and HEIF in iOS 11 as part of this response, as both technologies enable high quality images and other information to be transmitted in significantly smaller files…”

MacDailyNews Note: To experience ARKit apps, you need iOS hardware with an Apple A9 or A10 processor: • iPhone SE

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPad (2017)

• iPad Pro (All three variants and models)

