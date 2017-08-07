“It’s well-known that Apple is planning to launch three new flagship smartphones this year,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “By far the most exciting of the bunch is the company’s rumored premium iPhone with OLED display.”

“However, this phone is expected to be above where its flagship devices have typically been priced, meaning that Apple still needs to deliver compelling products at more familiar — and, obviously, more affordable — price points,” Eassa writes. “To that end, Apple is expected to launch direct successors to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.”

“Not much has come out about these devices, but a fresh new leak from noted leaker Sonny Dickson (provided to 9to5Mac) changes that,” Eassa writes. “The images published by 9to5Mac show two major changes that Apple seems to be planning for the iPhone 7s Plus. The first is that the rear of the device is made up of glass rather than aluminum as in the prior-generation iPhone models… Based on the images, the frame of the device is highly reflective, perhaps indicating that it is made up of stainless steel rather than aluminum.”