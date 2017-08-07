“Apple on Monday launched its first Instagram account, exclusively featuring photos and videos shot using the iPhone,” ,” Lisa Marie Segarra reports for TIME Magazine. “The account, which will curate photos tagged with the hashtag “#ShotOniPhone,” is meant to serve as inspiration for mobile photographers.”

“The Instagram profile centers around a theme of diversity, showcasing photographers of varying ages, backgrounds, locations and cultures,” Segarra reports. “Apple has launched other Shot on iPhone campaigns, include one highlighting night photography.”

