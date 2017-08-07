“The Instagram profile centers around a theme of diversity, showcasing photographers of varying ages, backgrounds, locations and cultures,” Segarra reports. “Apple has launched other Shot on iPhone campaigns, include one highlighting night photography.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re not sure why it took so long, but this is a good move by Apple.
Remember to tag your iPhone photos on Instagram with #ShotoniPhone.
Apple’s Instagram page is: https://www.instagram.com/apple/