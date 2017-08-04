“News out of Apple’s supply chain today reports that Samsung Display is gearing up to operate seven of its next-generation OLED lines at full capacity in August, all of which are dedicated to Apple and the iPhone 8,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“According to ETNews, the OLED ramp-up follows a series of inspections that Samsung made on each of the seven lines over the past few weeks in preparation for Apple’s much-anticipated OLED-only iPhone 8,” Broussard reports. “Samsung Display is the only supplier of OLED screens for the 2017 iPhone, and the manufacturer is said to see an increase from 15,000 panels per month to 105,000 panels per month following the full scale production increase.”

Broussard reports, “While Samsung Display will be the sole OLED supplier for the 2017 iPhone, numerous sources have said that a new supplier — LG Display — will enter Apple’s OLED supply chain in 2018. Apple is said to have invested $2.6 billion into LG Display to help the supplier get set up as a major OLED manufacturer for future iPhones, with Apple pressing LG to be ready as soon as next year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck making enough! And, if you want a Day One OLED iPhone, good luck to you, too!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]