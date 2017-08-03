“Earlier this week Apple announced that it sold 41 million iPhones during the last quarter, and today CIRP is out with new analysis on the overall iPhone install base in the United States plus a breakdown by install base,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5 Mac.

“Apple only shares how many iPhones are sold globally per quarter and doesn’t break down sales by model,” Hall reports. “Consumer Intelligence Research Partners analysis, however, puts the overall US install base at 141 million units compared to 136 million units during the prior quarter and 124 million units in the same quarter a year ago.”

“Older hardware like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, and iPhone 5 hardly show up on the chart, but the year old iPhone SE saw some growth at 6% of the US install base,” Hall reports. “That still means that the overwhelming majority of iPhones in use in the United States have larger displays and were released in the last few years.”



