“Apple is suddenly looking to hire a bunch of map tech experts,” Lora Kolodny reports for CNBC. “More than 70 job listings went live in the past month on the company’s site relating to its maps team, or requiring skills around things like: ‘geospatial information services,’ ‘navigational aids’ and ‘fleet management.’ That’s a lot of hiring around one discipline even for a juggernaut like Apple.”

“Adding more map-tech talent to its ranks won’t just help the company make Apple Maps more competitive with Google Maps. The new hires could also help Apple deliver on two big promises: to become an important player in augmented reality and ‘autonomous systems,'” Kolodny reports. “Improving and developing new map capabilities could also, obviously, help Apple finally come out with ‘core technology’ for the self-driving car market.”

Read more in the full article here.