Microsoft “has listed a mysterious ‘iPad Touch Cover (Model 1719)’ in a download page for documentation related to Lithium batteries,” Warren reports. “Spotted by WinFuture, the documents were originally posted back in April.”
“It contains a battery, which means it likely connects to an iPad through a Bluetooth connection,” Warren reports. “It’s likely that Microsoft is simply targeting the base iPad without the Smart Connector, simply because Apple doesn’t sell its own smart keyboard for the regular iPad. Microsoft has already released its own Universal Mobile Keyboard that works with the iPad…”
MacDailyNews Take: Microslop must want to sell some tablet accessories, for a change.
