“Apple is having a very good 2017 so far, with Tim Cook explaining why yesterday during Apple’s earnings call,” Matthew Humphries reports for PC Magazine. “”

“Tim Cook confirmed Apple has sold over 1.2 billion iPhones over the last 10 years, with the iPhone 7 now the most popular,” Humphries reports. “Apple Watch sales… are up by 50 percent year over year… It is the top-selling smartwatch by a big margin.”

“TechCrunch speculates that Apple Watch sales are up so much because it works well with the AirPods and also replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker,” Humphries reports. “It looks like Apple may be benefiting from triple-combo purchases of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.”

Apple’s Other Products “category brought in $2.74 billion in revenue and is up 23 percent since the same period last year. One product that is contributing to the annual revenue growth is AirPods, the wireless earbuds that Apple released in December of last year,” Katie Roof writes for TechCrunch. “Since all AirPod revenue is new and the Apple Watch is up more than 50 percent since last year, that means most of the other products in the category likely saw much slower growth or even some declines since the weighted average is lower, at a positive 23 percent. But without knowing approximately what revenue percentage Apple Watch accounts for, we don’t know for sure.”



Roof writes, “One analyst, Ben Bajarin from Creative Strategies, estimates that Apple Watch sold two to three million devices.”

