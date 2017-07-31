“The five men, aged from 33 to 43, allegedly stole the iPhones in a late-night raid a week ago by driving a modified van so close to the delivery truck that one of the suspects was able to clamber across the van’s hood and break into the truck while it drove along a Dutch road, police spokesman Ed Kraszewski,” Seattle pi reports. “He said the suspect then passed boxes of iPhones back to the van through a hole cut in its roof.”
Seattle pi reports, “The men were arrested Saturday at a holiday park in the central Netherlands, where police also recovered iPhones and the van they believe was used in the theft.”
MacDailyNews Take: Some people will do just about anything to get their hands on iPhones.
Nobody’s risking their lives for knockoffs from a South Korean dishwasher maker.
