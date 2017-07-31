“AMD will ship a trio of cards based on the Vega architecture. The air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64, plus the water-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid. All three cards feature 8GB of VRAM, differing in compute units, and clockspeed,” Wuerthele reports. “It is not clear at this time if ‘classic’ Mac Pro owners with PCI-E slots will be able to utilize the cards, or if they will be able to be used with external GPU solutions in High Sierra.”
“The iMac Pro made a brief appearance at the 2017 WWDC,” Wuerthele reports. “It will feature a 5K display, Vega Graphics, up to 18-core Xeon processors, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and will start at $4999 when it ships in December.”
MacDailyNews Take: That iMac Pro, even the “entry-level” model, is going to be an absolute beast!
Apple’s forthcoming iMac Pro will cover at least 75% of Mac-using professionals. The Mac Pro will be for the rest of the professionals who use the world’s most advanced operating system.
