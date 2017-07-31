“AMD has officially rolled out PCI-E versions of the Vega 56 and 64 GPUs that will be in the iMac Pro in December, with cards seeing retail in the middle of August,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“AMD will ship a trio of cards based on the Vega architecture. The air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64, plus the water-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid. All three cards feature 8GB of VRAM, differing in compute units, and clockspeed,” Wuerthele reports. “It is not clear at this time if ‘classic’ Mac Pro owners with PCI-E slots will be able to utilize the cards, or if they will be able to be used with external GPU solutions in High Sierra.”



“The iMac Pro made a brief appearance at the 2017 WWDC,” Wuerthele reports. “It will feature a 5K display, Vega Graphics, up to 18-core Xeon processors, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and will start at $4999 when it ships in December.”

Read more in the full article here.