“Over the last several days, a lot of news about Apple has focused largely on the iPhone’s current strong sales and what is possibly and even brighter future,” Reisinger reports. “First, a report surfaced from research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) that said that Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus sales are soaring.”
Reisinger reports, “It was followed by analyst reports that said Apple’s still unannounced iPhone 8 may ignite a “‘supercycle’ of sales growth because of pent-up consumer demand.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see how iPhone sales as a whole really performed when Apple releases Q317 results along with Q417 guidance on August 1st.
