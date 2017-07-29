“If anything is clear over the past week, it’s that Apple’s iPhone isn’t slowing down,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“Over the last several days, a lot of news about Apple has focused largely on the iPhone’s current strong sales and what is possibly and even brighter future,” Reisinger reports. “First, a report surfaced from research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) that said that Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus sales are soaring.”

Reisinger reports, “It was followed by analyst reports that said Apple’s still unannounced iPhone 8 may ignite a “‘supercycle’ of sales growth because of pent-up consumer demand.”

