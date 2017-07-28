“‘It’s the first time people with an iPhone will be able to pick up the phone normally, or just listen to music, without any additional devices,’ said Jan Janssen, senior vice president of research and development at Cochlear, in an interview,” Nellis reports. “The iPhone capabilities will come in Cochlear’s newest sound processor that sits outside the ear, the Nucleus 7, expected to be released in September. Users can upgrade the processor without a new implant.”
“Apple has also worked with hearing aide firms such as GN ReSound and Starkey, which can also connect directly to the iPhone,” Nellis reports. “Apple developed the protocols with the firms and licenses it to them for free.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is another fantastic example of Apple leading the way in accessibility!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s HomePod will support VoiceOver, other accessibility features – July 28, 2017
Apple wins kudos for accessibility and smart home tech empowering people with disabilities – May 18, 2017
Apple continues to lead in accessibility awareness and innovation – May 19, 2016
How a simple Apple feature is changing lives – July 28, 2015
How the Apple Watch is opening up new ways to communicate – May 20, 2015
You know, blind people can actually use touchscreens – January 29, 2015
iPad app brings Braille keyboard to blind users’ fingertips – January 24, 2015
Apple patent applications reveal In-App features, fingerprint scanning enrollment and accessibility inventions – July 31, 2014
OS X Mavericks: How to control your Mac with your voice – April 9, 2014
Can Apple help make hearing aids cool? – March 10, 2014
Apple files new patents relating to haptics, Thunderbolt, iSight and improved accessibility for the hearing impaired – August 23, 2012
Inside Apple’s OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion: New iOS-style Accessibility – July 18, 2012
Stevie Wonder thanks Steve Jobs, praises Apple for iOS accessibility – September 15, 2011
Good news for music fans with vision loss: Apple adds accessibility features to iPod nano and iTunes – September 18, 2008