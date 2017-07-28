“Cochlear Ltd said Wednesday it can now stream audio directly from Apple Inc’s iPhone, iPad and iPod to the microchips in its hearing implants without having to use an additional device,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Previously, Cochlear’s sound processors worked with mobile phones, but implant wearers had to connect the sound processor to an intermediate Bluetooth device – usually worn around the neck like a pendant – that would then pair with a phone.”

“‘It’s the first time people with an iPhone will be able to pick up the phone normally, or just listen to music, without any additional devices,’ said Jan Janssen, senior vice president of research and development at Cochlear, in an interview,” Nellis reports. “The iPhone capabilities will come in Cochlear’s newest sound processor that sits outside the ear, the Nucleus 7, expected to be released in September. Users can upgrade the processor without a new implant.”

“Apple has also worked with hearing aide firms such as GN ReSound and Starkey, which can also connect directly to the iPhone,” Nellis reports. “Apple developed the protocols with the firms and licenses it to them for free.”

