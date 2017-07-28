“The upcoming Files app in iOS 11 will bring real improvement to how we work on Macs and mobile devices. Not only will it let you access files on all your Apple ID-approved devices, but it will also link you up to online storage in your iCloud account,” Evans writes. “However, it doesn’t stop there – Apple (in its wisdom) has shifted its position slightly and rather than forcing you to only use iCloud storage has decided to make third-party online storage services peer players in the new Files app.”
“Apple is also opening this feature up (a little) to developers,” Evans writes. “And this means that enterprise technologists can now begin to plan for completely private enterprise file storage services that not only function on iOS but do so through a familiar interface (Files) that will enable their mobile users to effectively work with their data using an interface they will also be familiar with.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s moves and momentum in the enterprise are particularly amazing to us longtime users! Apple CEO Tim Cook is obviously doing a great job in this very important area.
The word is out, Microsoft. Your productivity-sapping charade is over – first at smart companies and, eventually, everywhere business is conducted!
Smart people choose Apple.
