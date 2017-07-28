“We can all see how Apple has just created a brilliant bridge to the future with ARKit in iOS 11, but many may have missed another WWDC 2017 announcement that seems to show how bang-on-trend the company has got when it comes to enterprise IT – this time its readiness to support the multi-cloud environments that will be part of the future business ecosystem,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The upcoming Files app in iOS 11 will bring real improvement to how we work on Macs and mobile devices. Not only will it let you access files on all your Apple ID-approved devices, but it will also link you up to online storage in your iCloud account,” Evans writes. “However, it doesn’t stop there – Apple (in its wisdom) has shifted its position slightly and rather than forcing you to only use iCloud storage has decided to make third-party online storage services peer players in the new Files app.”

“Apple is also opening this feature up (a little) to developers,” Evans writes. “And this means that enterprise technologists can now begin to plan for completely private enterprise file storage services that not only function on iOS but do so through a familiar interface (Files) that will enable their mobile users to effectively work with their data using an interface they will also be familiar with.”

Read more in the full article here.