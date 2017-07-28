“Those interested in the Apple TV have thus resorted to pulling meager information from the company’s tvOS 11 beta. And even what changes have been uncovered there have been pretty meager,” Moren writes. “As the fourth-generation Apple TV approaches the two-year mark, perhaps it’s time for Apple to take another look at its set-top box.”
“I’m skeptical we’ll see any major changes to the Apple TV line this fall, but what I’m hoping for is this: a return to a lower cost Apple TV, somewhere in the $70-$99 range, with a modicum of storage, and perhaps a traditional remote with buttons,” Moren writes. “Instead of building Siri functionality into the remote, the Apple TV should have built-in mics that support ‘Hey Siri’ (or, if you prefer to avoid collisions, ‘Hey Apple TV’).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s confusion with Apple TV is plain for all the world to see.
As we wrote two days ago: “Apple obviously needs compelling original exclusive content, a totally new Siri Remote designed by someone who has actually used a TV remote, 4K capability, and aggressive hardware pricing (that will be more than offset via recurring subscriptions and purchases on the back end).”
