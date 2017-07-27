Martinez reports, “A ban on transgender military service members was lifted by then–Defense Secretary Ash Carter last summer.”
“Vice Adm. Robert Burke, the Navy’s top personnel officer, issued guidance to his commanders Wednesday that no personnel actions should be taken until further guidance is received by the White House and that no ongoing medical treatments for transgender sailors should be ceased, writing, ‘Currently serving TG [transgender] service members will continue to receive all necessary medical care,'” Martinez reports. “About 160 sailors and fewer than five Marines are undergoing some form of transgender transition through the Navy’s medical services, according to a Defense Department official. About 80 Army personnel are in similar transitions. The Air Force does not provide details about how many of its members may be in transition.”
On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to oppose the Presdient’s policy reinstatement:
MacDailyNews Note: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also took to Twitter yesterday to voice their opposition to the reinstatement of the military’s ban on transgender service members:
