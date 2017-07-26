“eMarketer says that about half of the 168 million people using connected TV this year will do so from a Smart TV,” Potuck reports. “The other half will use a set-top box like Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, which are the top four products on the market.”
“Roku leads the market with 38.9 millions users, followed by Google Chromecast coming in second with 36.9 million. Amazon Fire TV is a close third place with 35.8 million,” Potuck reports. “Apple lags significantly behind in fourth place with 21.3 million users, just over 12% of the connected TV market.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple obviously needs compelling original exclusive content, a totally new Siri Remote designed by someone who has actually used a TV remote, 4K capability, and aggressive hardware pricing (that will be more than offset via recurring subscriptions and purchases on the back end).
SEE ALSO:
YouTube TV launches in select U.S. markets – April 5, 2017
Record live TV without a cable subscription – March 23, 2017
Making sense of myriad cord-cutting options – March 17, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Sony releases PlayStation Vue app for Apple TV – November 17, 2016
—
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
7 ways Apple TV can get better – May 31, 2017
Apple TV trails Roku, Amazon FireTV and Google Chromecast with 5% of all U.S. households with WiFi – April 3, 2017
Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business – February 8, 2017
‘The Grand Tour’ smashes Amazon streaming record – November 22, 2016
Jeremy Clarkson confirms new post-Top Gear Amazon Prime show will be in 4K – November 20, 2015
Apple TV and the 4K Ultra HD conundrum – October 8, 2015
Amazon unveils $100 Fire TV box 4K video support, Alexa voice control – September 17, 2015
Apple made ‘audacious bid’ for Top Gear trio of Clarkson, Hammond and May, but lost out to Bezos’ Amazon – September 1, 2015
Apple’s move into content creation could devastate Netflix and Amazon
Tuesday, September 1, 2015
Why would Apple want to make their own movies and TV shows? – September 1, 2015
Apple exploring entry into original entertainment production – August 31, 2015
Top Gear’s Clarkson, Hammond and May sign with Amazon Prime for new show to debut in 2016 – July 30, 2015