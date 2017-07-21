“South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd is slated to exclusively provide batteries for Apple’s iPhone 9 which is likely to be launched next year, a Korean newspaper reported on Friday,” Joyce Lee reports for Reuters.

“LG Chem has invested hundreds of billions of won in a dedicated line for the purpose and will produce ‘L-shaped’ batteries for next year’s iPhone, the Korea Economic Daily reported citing an unnamed chemical industry source,” Lee reports.

“LG Chem shares rose 3.7 percent in morning trade to their highest level since April 2016,” Lee reports.

Full article here.

“The Korean-language report… added that the battery for the iPhone 9 is ‘bent’ at the bottom, which made it a so-called ‘L-shaped’ battery,” CNBC reports. “The L-shaped, two-cell battery design has also been speculated to make an appearance in the iPhone 8, set to be launched later this year, according to reports. The new design is expected to result in faster charging speeds.”

Read more in the full article here.