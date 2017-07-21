“But if Apple likes it so much, why not invest a small sum in outfitting it with more recent processors and other components?” Steinberg wonders. “Why let it stagnate?”
“A simple refresh could have been released by now” Steinberg writes. “What is Apple waiting for? If the mini is going away, would Apple have even bothered to make positive comments about it at that roundtable, or was that just a holding pattern until they decided what to do next?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Mac mini owners love their diminutive Macs and would surely welcome a nice update. What would you like to see in an updated Mac mini? User replaceable RAM? Thunderbolt 3? Would you tolerate a price increase? If so, how much?
SEE ALSO:
Hoping for an Apple Mac mini revival – July 20, 2017
Should Apple make a Mac mini Pro? – May 12, 2017