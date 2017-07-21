“The substitutions are limited to aluminum Apple Watch models in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, and are only available in some countries, which were not specified in Apple’s directive,” Clover reports.
“In Series 1 Apple Watch models, there’s an upgraded dual-core S1P chip, which is similar to the S2 chip in the Series 2 but without GPS capabilities,” Clover reports.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bonus upgrade, “Series 0” owners (who need repair in certain countries)!