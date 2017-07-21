“Apple today informed retail store employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers that some original first-generation Apple Watch models that require repairs can be replaced with Series 1 Apple Watch model,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The substitutions are limited to aluminum Apple Watch models in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, and are only available in some countries, which were not specified in Apple’s directive,” Clover reports.

“In Series 1 Apple Watch models, there’s an upgraded dual-core S1P chip, which is similar to the S2 chip in the Series 2 but without GPS capabilities,” Clover reports.

Read more in the full article here.