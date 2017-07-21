“That amount is by far the most Apple has ever spent on lobbying in a single quarter, eclipsing the previous record of nearly $1.4 million spent during Trump’s first three months as President of the United States,” Rossignol reports. “Apple has now spent nearly $3.6 million on lobbying during the first six months of his term.”
“The extra $800,000 that Apple spent between April 1 and June 30 of this year, compared to January 1 to March 31, is its largest ever quarter-over-quarter increase in lobbying expenses. Apple had never increased its lobbying spending by more than $330,000 from one quarter to the next before now,” Rossignol reports. “Apple spent $1.12 million lobbying between April 1 and June 30 of 2016, the final year of Barack Obama’s administration, meaning it has nearly doubled its spending in just one year.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s always better to have a seat at the table than to be left alone out in the cold.
