“Apple spent an all-time high $2.2 million lobbying Donald Trump’s federal government between April 1 and June 30, 2017, according to a disclosure form filed by the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“That amount is by far the most Apple has ever spent on lobbying in a single quarter, eclipsing the previous record of nearly $1.4 million spent during Trump’s first three months as President of the United States,” Rossignol reports. “Apple has now spent nearly $3.6 million on lobbying during the first six months of his term.”

“The extra $800,000 that Apple spent between April 1 and June 30 of this year, compared to January 1 to March 31, is its largest ever quarter-over-quarter increase in lobbying expenses. Apple had never increased its lobbying spending by more than $330,000 from one quarter to the next before now,” Rossignol reports. “Apple spent $1.12 million lobbying between April 1 and June 30 of 2016, the final year of Barack Obama’s administration, meaning it has nearly doubled its spending in just one year.”

