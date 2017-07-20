“I don’t think the Mac mini is going away,” Snell writes. “I suspect that at some point we will see a new model based on an updated Intel chipset and supporting Apple’s latest connection technologies — and that model will probably also sit without an update for a few years. This seems to be the Mac mini’s lot in life.”
“I suppose it’s possible that Apple will release a new Mac mini one day in a version of its familiar aluminum enclosure, the same general look it’s had since it was first released in 2005,” Snell writes. “But once I got a look at an Intel NUC (short for Next Unit of Computing), my belief in a next-generation Mac mini got a lot stronger.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Intel’s NUC mini-desktops cry out in desperation for Jony Ive’s touch!