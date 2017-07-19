“Silicon Valley’s most powerful imagination belongs to a very powerful CEO,” Benjamin Snyder reports for CNBC. “That’s according to recent data from job search firm Paysa, which used IBM’s supercomputer Watson to determine that Apple CEO Tim Cook is the tech industry’s ‘most imaginative’ leader. Cook is followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Cisco’s Chuck Robbins.”

“It’s a fitting title for Cook, given his close work with the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs over the years,” Snyder reports. “A growth strategy expert recently told CNBC that Apple’s success comes from Jobs’ penchant for innovation and his imaginative thinking, and Cook has demonstrated his own prowess since taking over as CEO in 2011. He’s overseen the company as it’s developed a slew of new products, including driverless cars.”

Snyder reports, “To arrive at these results, Paysa fed ‘speeches, essays, books, the transcripts of interviews and other forms of communication produced by those highlighted above’— over 2,500 words — through the Watson Personality Insights API.”

MacDailyNews Take: Anybody who can say, “And now, with the TV app, there’s really no reason to watch TV anywhere else,” certainly has no shortage of imagination. We kid. He may not be the most charismatic CEO in the world, but Apple could certainly do (and surely has done) much worse in the CEO department. We haven’t yet really seen what Tim Cook’s Apple can accomplish, but we have a growing sense that it’s coming and it’s going to be insanely great!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]