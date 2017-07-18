“Kuo calls the 2018 iPad ‘revolutionary’ and expects it to include ‘radical changes in form factor design & user behavior’ due to the use of a “flexible AMOLED panel,” Eassa writes. “‘If Apple can truly tap the potential of a flexible AMOLED panel, we believe the new iPad model will offer new selling points through radical form factor design and user behavior changes,’ the analyst said last year.”
Eassa writes, “Considering that iPads are rather expensive devices (a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro would run me $879 for a 256 GB model with cellular capability), I don’t want to drop that kind of money on a new iPad this year when I strongly suspect next year’s model will be such a huge step forward.”
MacDailyNews Take: </strongThe iPad resale market is quite strong. iPad Pros retain their value well. Users could easily get a new, highly-regarded iPad Pro this year, enjoy the myriad iOS 11 improvements, and then resell it and upgrade when the new iPad Pro models become available.
It makes no sense to deprive yourself for a year or longer in order to save what will amount to a $20 or less per month.
