MacDailyNews Take: Absolutely. And they’ll queue up online and/or in real lines to do it.

Apple’s “the 10th anniversary iPhone, the next model, expected to be massively redesigned and packed with state-of-the-art technology, could sell for as much as $1,200 to $1,400, according to some estimates,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA Today. “At which point you’ve got to wonder, will people actually pay that kind of money for an iPhone?”

“Yes, and happily, reports Tim Bajarin, an Apple analyst and president of Creative Strategies. ‘It will fly off the shelves,'” Graham reports. “It’s the extra cost of the bigger, OLED screen, plus expanded storage, that could push the top of the line iPhone to the $1,200 to $1,400 range, he says.”

“If you ponder the thought, why not charge more for the ultra-premium model? Apple has a new computer coming out later this year that will sell for $5,000,” Graham reports. “We live with our iPhones. We wake up with them, we spend more time with them than our own families, we put them by our bed at night. A new iPhone for roughly $4 a day for the first year? A case could be made.”

