“Attorney-General George Brandis will meet with global tech-giant Apple this week in an attempt gain an agreement to allow police and intelligence agencies access to encrypted information from suspected terrorists and criminals,” AAP reports.

“Brandis says the government will be seeking voluntary cooperation as a first preference,” AAP reports.”‘But we will also be legislating so that we do have that coercive power if need be if we don’t get the cooperation we seek,’ he told Sky News On Sunday. ‘We will be pursuing both of these avenues.'”

“The Australian bill that would allow courts to order tech companies to quickly unlock communications will be introduced to Parliament by November, officials said. Under the law, internet companies would have the same obligations telephone companies do to help law enforcement agencies, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said,” AP reports. “The government expected resistance from some tech companies, many of them based in the United States. But the companies ‘know morally they should” cooperate,’ Turnbull said. ‘There is a culture, particularly in the United States, a very libertarian culture, which is quite anti-government in the tech sector,’ Turnbull said.”

